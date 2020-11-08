https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-continues-to-endorse-claims-of-voter-fraud-stolen-election

President Donald Trump retweeted Twitter posts Sunday that claim the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and that “there has been voter fraud.”

Trump retweeted several posts by Jonathan Turley, a legal scholar who testified in the president’s defense during his impeachment trial in 2019.

“We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems,” Trump quoted Turley as saying. “In Pennsylvania you had an order by a… Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were received after the legislative deadline. It required the intervention of Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots.”

Trump was referring to Justice Samuel Alito’s order demanding Pennsylvania election officials separate any ballots received after Election Day for further review.

The president’s tweet continued: “When you talk about systemic problems, it’s about… how these ballots were authenticated, because if there’s a problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the ENTIRE ELECTION – And what concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in ballot in cites like Philadelphia… and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly).” Trump sourced the quotes to Turley.

….Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were received after the legislative deadline. It required the intervention of Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots. When you talk about systemic problems, it’s about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

…and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly).” @JonathanTurley — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

Trump also retweeted a post from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states,” Trump wrote. “… Where it mattered, they stole what they had to steal,” Trump wrote, citing Gingrich.

Twitter has been flagging and censoring many of the president’s tweets that claim voter fraud and called for the vote count to stop. The president’s lawyers said they did not have access to counting facilities to conduct oversight.

In one post, Trump said: “All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”

Twitter slapped a note on the tweet that said: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

In a statement on Friday, Trump said: “We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

