President Trump plans to continue his large-scale rallies despite most TV networks having declared Democrat Joe Biden the president elect, but will make the focus of the events garnering enthusiasm for his campaign’s legal challenges to the outcome.

According to reports confirmed by Axios and Fox News, the campaign is scheduling “a series of Trump rallies” in towns and counties across the nation.

In the aftermath of the Nov. 3 election results, campaign officials and lawyers associated with Trump have announced a suits related to vote counting and possible ballot fraud in such battleground states as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona.

Recounts are also underway in Georgia and trending in that direction in Wisconsin. On Sunday, it was announced that Republican Rep. Doug Collins will lead the recount effort in Georgia.

The president is also reportedly planning to leverage the obituaries of dead Americans who voted in this presidential election as evidence of the large scale voter fraud machine about which the president has been vociferous these last days.

Very soon after the election was called by myriad outlets on Saturday morning, Trump surrogates gathered in Pennsylvania to announce a new series of lawsuits in the Keystone state pertaining to ballot watching practices.

“We have no way of knowing, because we’ve been deprived of the right to inspect ballots,” said Rudy Giuliani. On Sunday, Giuliani said that two new lawsuits were being drafted in Pennsylvania, in addition to the legal fights already transpiring.

GOP lawyers are scheduled to speak more about their forthcoming litigation plans on Monday.

