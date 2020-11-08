https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-supporters-protest-in-lexington-massachusetts_3569856.html

In Lexington, Massachusetts, hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters on Friday came out to condemn alleged voter fraud.

Protesters gathered around a statue honoring the American revolutionary who fired the “shot heard round the world.”

According to Republican Tom Mountain, he was informed by the media on Election Night that Trump was leading in key swing states. Then there was a “pause in the count”and by the next morning, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was ahead of Trump.

“What you are witnessing now is a travesty of justice. What you are witnessing now is an assault on our democracy, the integrity of our voting system. It is the theft of our election. It is the theft of the election from Donald J. Trump.”

