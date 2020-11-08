https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-locks-tgp-assistant-editor-cristina-laila-12-hours-no-specific-reason-given/

Twitter locked me out of my account (again) for no reason in the middle of the most hotly contested presidential race in modern memory.

I am a writer, editor and I help run the breaking news desk at The Gateway Pundit so I must have access to Twitter.

President Trump uses Twitter (a public forum) to make announcements so unfortunately it is a place I must have access to in order to work efficiently.

Twitter sent me a message Sunday morning letting me know that I had been locked out of my account for 12 hours for violating their very vague and ever-changing rules against “posting or sharing privately produced/distributed intimate media of someone without their express consent.”

I have not tweeted at all today.

Twitter didn’t even tell me which of my tweets violated their rules. They just locked me out.

I have no way to appeal their decision and I have no access to the platform.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has targeted me.

Twitter Legal also delivered two death threats to me via email from the Pakistani government, who complained my tweets violated Pakistan’s Islamic blasphemy laws — did I mention that I’m an American citizen?

Twitter legal previously issued me a warning that I violated Pakistan’s blasphemy laws over a tweet wherein I called for burkas to be banned in the United States.

The specific Pakistani blasphemy laws I violated are punishable by life imprisonment or death and Twitter happily delivered the Fatwa to me.

I’m the assistant editor of one of the largest conservative websites and Twitter is blocking me from exposing the Marxist machine working to steal the election from President Trump.

