Britain’s former Prime Minister Theresa May stands behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Westminster, amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, London, Britain November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

November 8, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The United States is our closest and most important ally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding London and Washington could do something on trade despite Washington being a tough negotiator.

“But on the trade deal with the U.S., I’m a keen student of the United States’ trade policy and they’re tough negotiators,” he told reporters.

“And I’ve never believed that this was going to be something that was going to be a complete pushover under any U.S. administration. I think there’s a good chance we’ll do something.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

