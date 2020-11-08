https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/update-facebook-twitter-suspend-accounts-posted-benfords-law-showing-bidens-implausible-vote-totals-labeling-sexual-exploitation/

We have heard from many readers who told us once they retweeted this tweet or tried to post it on Facebook their account was suspended!

The social media giants are preventing Americans from posting this mathematical evidence that proves Joe Biden’s numbers violate the Benford Law of normal distributions!

* * * * * * * * * *

Joe Hoft previously posted on the likelihood of voter fraud based on the Benford Law analysis of Joe Biden’s numbers.

Benford Law analysis of Chicago, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh show THREE CITIES where there was likely fraud to benefit Joe Biden.

On Sunday GNews took the same data and published their own article on the Benford Law analysis of this election.

Tonight we heard from several readers who were suspended after retweeting our tweet on Benford’s law.

Facebook and Twitter flagged the tweets for sexual exploitation.

Peter Duke wrote us:

Pat Moise was banned on Facebook for sexual exploitation.

Twitter also suspended Gateway Pundit Assistant Editor for retweeting the Benford’s law report.

