https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-rep-paul-gosar-calls-for-hand-tally-in-arizona-to-restore-faith-in-election-process_3569792.html

Several of America’s major media outlets have called the 2020 election for Vice President Biden. But the election hasn’t really yet been decided. Recounts have been requested in Georgia and Wisconsin, and there are pending lawsuits in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, with other challenges possible.

In this episode, we sit down with Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar to get his take on the current state of the election, the role of big tech, and what he believes is needed to regain the trust of the American people.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

