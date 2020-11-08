https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-antifa-attacks-trump-supporters-in-washington

Thousands of Trump supporters participated in a demonstration after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 Presidential election. This occurred across the country, including Olympia, Washington, where Trump supporters were assaulted by Antifa.

NOW: Antifa Militants attack Trump Supporters. One man is bleeding from the head. Olympia PD deploys flash bangs and crowd control munitions. #stopthesteal pic.twitter.com/yU6HPMhN26 — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) November 7, 2020

Journalist Katie Daviscourt filmed large gatherings of Trump supporters in Olympia on Saturday. One of her videos depicts a large clash between the Trump supporters and antifa, resulting in multiple injuries. One man interviewed is seen bleeding from his head, and claims he was attacked in the middle of an altercation.

Large gatherings of thousands of people are underway across the country as many are celebrating and protesting the victory of Joe Biden.

It remains unknown if any individuals have been arrested at this time.



