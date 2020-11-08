https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-black-lives-matter-crashes-biden-celebration-say-democrats-wont-raise-fists-just-racist-police-killing-black-people/

Black Lives Matter and Antifa marched into a crowd of Joe Biden supporters who were partying outside the White House on Saturday evening and told them that if they do not comply with their demands that they are racists.

Black Lives Matter was joined with an Antifa group that calls themselves the “They/Them Collective.”

The group declared that anyone who did not raise their fist in solidarity with the Marxist movement are “just as racist as police officers that are killing Black people.”

“For all of you fucking journalists, for all of you white liberals, who have been celebrating, getting drunk off your asses about Biden winning this election, you are all a bunch of fucking fools,” one of the demonstrators said. “Get it together.”

The ant-fascist “They/Them Collective” marched into the Biden celebration party outside the White House. They demanded Biden supporters raise their fists in solidarity (most did) and said those who don’t are “just as racist as police officers that are killing Black people.” pic.twitter.com/AxDxk38qMs — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Footage of the incident was captured by independent journalist Ford Fischer.

The anarchist “They/Them Collective” arrived here with their weekly march and are telling the crowd about instances of police brutality, which they say will continue under Biden. pic.twitter.com/cP9OD3fHGd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fischer also noted that social distancing was not possible at the crowded street party.

VIDEO THREAD: Tonight Biden supporters continued to celebrate outside the White House, drinking champagne and shooting fireworks into the air. Those not enjoying adult beverages mostly wore masks, but social distancing wasn’t possible. pic.twitter.com/DHiSdMcuDD — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post WATCH: Black Lives Matter Crashes Biden Celebration, Say Democrats Who Won’t Raise Their Fists Are ‘Just as Racist’ as ‘Police Killing Black People’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

