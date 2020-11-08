https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/08/watch-the-exact-moment-brian-stelter-turned-off-his-twitter-notifications-for-president-trump/

During his “Reliable Sources” show this morning, CNN’s Brian Stelter turned off his Twitter notification for President Trump live on air:

What a courageous thing to do, Brian:

“Truly an inspiration”:

And then CNN wrote it up as an article:

Storm those beaches, boys!

***

