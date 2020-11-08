https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/08/watch-the-exact-moment-brian-stelter-turned-off-his-twitter-notifications-for-president-trump/

During his “Reliable Sources” show this morning, CNN’s Brian Stelter turned off his Twitter notification for President Trump live on air:

What a courageous thing to do, Brian:

Watch @brianstelter turn off his phone’s Twitter notifications for President Trump’s tweets in the middle of today’s show. pic.twitter.com/zI31sRy7d6 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) November 8, 2020

“Truly an inspiration”:

So brave. Truly an inspiration. So what are they going to do for the next two months? — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) November 8, 2020

And then CNN wrote it up as an article:

the stunning and brave levels are off the charts. pic.twitter.com/9dIuUvLczY — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 8, 2020

Storm those beaches, boys!

Not since the boys stormed the beaches in Normandy have we seen such bravery. Would love to hear more from @brianstelter and @jonkarl how they mustered the courage to take this selfless strenuous step. https://t.co/BrwLV8e1d2 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 8, 2020

***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

