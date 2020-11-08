https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/08/we-cant-let-that-happen-is-elizabeth-warren-subtweeting-joebidens-a-nation-united-tweet/

If (and we still must very much underscore the word “if”) Joe Biden goes on to become the next president, many will focus on whether Republicans in Congress will work with him. But, one storyline to watch will be what kind of reception he gets from the left edge of his own party.

A recent tweet by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reveals the sentiment of someone in the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party.

What happens next matters. In the past, efforts to build “unity” and “consensus” in Washington have too often meant turning over the keys to giant corporations and their lobbyists. We can’t let that happen again. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 8, 2020

Just over half a day earlier, Biden posted the following tweet about “a nation united.”

A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

Additionally, Kamala Harris made the point that she and Biden are the champions of “unity.”

For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. And then, you voted. You voted for hope, unity, decency, science, and truth when you chose @JoeBiden as the next President of the United States of America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

The United States is not ideologically monolithic and isn’t going to be regardless of who sits in the White House. But since Biden and Harris have made “unity” one of their stated objectives, perhaps they should concern themselves with their own party.

Joe Biden doesn’t get to call for unity after his supporters and media surrogates spent every waking hour of the last 4 years obstructing the President’s agenda and demonizing his supporters. President Trump’s base will never accept a career politician that sells out America! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 8, 2020

How far left would Biden allow his administration to be pushed by legislators such as Warren and Sanders?

If Joe Biden really wants to unify this country, he should wait until we can ensure that we had a fair election. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 8, 2020

It is a bit much for Biden to attempt to portray himself as the uniter-in-chief when he’s not the anything-in-chief yet.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

