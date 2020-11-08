https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/11/08/world-leaders-congratulate-biden-except-mexicos-andres-manuel-lopez-obrador/

World leaders are sending their congratulations to President-elect Biden, as traditionally happens after presidential victories. There is one notable exception to the stream of good wishes coming in – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) is holding off. Our neighbor to the south isn’t ready to extend his congratulations just yet. He wants the process to play out first.

“With regard to the US election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” López Obrador, commonly known as Amlo, said at a news conference. “I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over.”

AMLO isn’t a stupid man. Mexico is the United States’ top trading partner. There is over $600bn of annual two-way commerce. AMLO doesn’t want to jeopardize any of that during the presidential transition. Mexico needs a strong bilateral relationship more than the United States needs it. AMLO is willing to wait out all the legal challenges and final vote counts before extending his hand with support to Joe Biden. AMLO has a history of contesting elections himself, having done so in 2006 and 2012 before he finally won in 2018. While AMLO didn’t show such reluctance after Evo Morales won re-election in Bolivia last year despite opposition claims of fraud in that race. The reason for that is Mexico shares a border with the U.S. and not with Bolivia. It goes back to maintaining a friendly relationship with the American president to benefit his country.

The Mexican government has worked with Trump on immigration issues, too, and AMLO appreciates that Trump doesn’t meddle in Mexican affairs. “President Trump has been very respectful with us,” he said. “And we are thankful that he has not meddled.”

If I remember correctly, the first congratulatory tweet posted yesterday came from the Canadian soy boy, P.M. Justin Trudeau. He wants everyone to know that he’s ready to embrace Biden.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage.” “I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

Please read my full statement on the result of the US presidential election: https://t.co/ouQ2U1vnnc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

The leaders around the world are happy for the third term of Barack Obama to commence. The Biden administration will likely prove to be even more of a progressive administration than Obama’s. Joe boasted on the campaign trail that he will be the most progressive president ever. That is music to the ears of every socialist and status quo leader across the globe. They all want an American president that apologizes for the alleged bad behavior in past years of the United States and can now look forward to more apology tours.

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality. We are ready to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) November 7, 2020

The Mayors of London and Paris weighed in. The Mayor of Paris gave a welcome back to America.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it’s time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oZoCDvtT9v — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 7, 2020

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

A couple of world leaders who like to brag about their friendships with Trump also extended their congratulations as Biden was declared the winner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden and gave a special shout out to Kamala Harris and her “chitttis” or “aunts”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the late-comers, making a statement on Sunday morning. He noted the “long & warm personal relationship” he has had with Biden “for nearly 40 years”. Netanyahu followed that up by thanking Donald Trump for “the friendship you have shown the state of Israel.”

Leaders of South Korea and Australia also sent out their best wishes. It should be no surprise that even Iran weighed in with a positive message. No doubt they are giddy over the thoughts of another few pallets of American taxpayer dollars coming their way again. First Vice President of Iran, Eshaq Jahangiri, tweeted late Saturday that he hoped to see a change in “America’s destructive policies.”

The secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, is relieved to go back to the status quo. Though he was happy to be a friend of Trump’s when Trump insisted that other nations pair their fair share of dues, and they began to do so, Stoltenberg is a globalist and probably thrilled to be welcoming back Biden into the fold.

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is welcoming the election of Joe Biden, calling him “a strong supporter of NATO and the transatlantic relationship.” Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday in a statement that he looks forward to working with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “to further strengthen the bond between North America and Europe.” He added that “US leadership is as important as ever in an unpredictable world.”

There was never any doubt that Trump was putting America first in our relationships with countries around the world and the world leaders hated him for that. They longed for a return for the days of Republican and Democrat presidents acting as standard politicians, not bulls in china shops. They can all rest easy. Status Quo Joe will be happy to appease them all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

