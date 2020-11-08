https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/08/you-are-all-a-bunch-of-fking-fools-blm-antifa-group-crashes-biden-party-outside-the-white-house-watch/

For all of the partying and rejoicing going on in the streets (COVID, what COVID?), it seems like two very outspoken groups who one would think would be happy about a possible President Biden were total party poopers outside of the White House last night.

Watch.

“For all of you f—ng journalists, for all of you white liberals who have been celebrating, getting drunk off your asses about Biden winning this election, you are all a bunch of f—ng fools!” BLM-antifa group tries to crash Biden party outside White House. pic.twitter.com/j4yCc2iTpb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2020

Have fun with that whole BLM thing, Biden.

Guess they’re not buying his message of healing and unity either. Maybe they know Biden’s record of authoring racist crime bills and Harris’ history of keeping young black men in prison for cheap labor. Just spitballin’.

“Biden’s America “ — BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) November 8, 2020

This is gonna be fun.

Maybe?

Good luck @JoeBiden Dont worry, @jaketapper will cover for ya. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) November 8, 2020

Oh my God, their monster is loose! 😂 — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) November 8, 2020

I was just talking with my family about this. I said, “maybe America doesn’t deserve President Trump. Maybe he’s too good for us.” We couldn’t reason with the left. They’re just going to have to witness in real time what a disaster Biden will be. — Forever Emboldened 2016🇺🇲 (@HoodieOperator) November 8, 2020

Now I might join antifa, but first I need to get a skateboard and move to my moms basement 😅😅😅😅 — RgvDeplorable🇺🇸 (@JoseCarrera911) November 8, 2020

Does this mean we can start putting #Resist in our bios now?

This is quite entertaining. It took less than 12 hours for their side to descend into anarchy and in-fighting. 😂 — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) November 8, 2020

Not even that.

I’m confused. I thought they wanted Biden in. Boy, this is getting nutty. And we got at least 2 more months of this, right? Ugh! — The A.L. Man (@TheALMan316) November 8, 2020

Confused?

Nah.

They’ve always been Bernie supporters … but it’s going to be fun watching them divide this newly ‘tolerant’ and reinvigorated-by-an-old-rich-white-man party.

Yup.

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

***

