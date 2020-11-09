https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-10-gop-state-ags-announce-case-against-pennsylvania-mail-in-ballots/

This afternoon, Missouri AG Eric Schmitt, Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, Oklahoma AG Michael J. Hunter, and the AGs from Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Florida announced the filing of an amicus brief to the Supreme Court. The effort is on behalf of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) regarding the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on the Pennsylvania Republican Party’s case about 2020 general election mail-in ballots.

The amicus brief refers to several sources that all express the same concerns about mail-in voting and absentee ballot voting.

The concerns about mail-in voting and voter fraud are stated as they relate to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision against the Republican Party:

“First, it created a post-election window of time during which nefarious actors could wait and see whether the Presidential election would be close and whether perpetrating fraud in Pennsylvania would be worthwhile. Second, it enhanced the opportunities for fraud by mandating, in a cursory footnote, that late ballots must be counted even when they are not postmarked or have no legible postmark, and thus there is no evidence they were mailed by Election Day. This decision created needless vulnerability to actual fraud and undermined public confidence in a Presidential election.”

The filing concludes with a request of the U.S. Supreme Court:

It argues for the Supreme Court of the United States to reverse the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court:

“Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of our republic and make the United States the envy of nations across the globe. To keep those elections free and fair, we must ensure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. To not do so would disenfranchise millions of Americans. That’s why my office led a coalition of 10 state attorneys general in filing this amicus brief to urge the Supreme Court of the United States to grant a writ of certiorari in Republican Party of Pennsylvania vs. Boockvar.”

Pray that this happens and is expedited by the Supreme Court.

