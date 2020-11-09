https://mynorthwest.com/2300792/two-king-county-deputies-shot-in-woodinville/

Shoreline and Redmond Medics have transported two officers to area hospitals. One is in critical condition. (Photo courtesy of Woodinville Fire/Twitter)

Two King County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting at a Woodinville apartment complex Monday afternoon that left the suspect dead and two deputies injured.

KIRO 7 TV reports that one of the deputies is in critical condition after reportedly being shot in the back. The deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He is now awake and speaking.

The other deputy was shot through the arm and taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center.

Police sources: two King County deputies shot and one suspect shot in confrontation at Woodinville apartment complex. Suspect dead. One deputy in critical condition—reportedly shot in the back. More to come… — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) November 9, 2020

Two King County deputies with gunshot wounds will be arriving at Harborview Medical Center within minutes, according to sources. One of the deputies is a critical patient with a gunshot wound to the back. Sources tell me suspect in OIS is dead. — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) November 9, 2020

Breaking—I’m told the two King County Sheriffs Deputies shot in Woodinville at 1:15 are both conscious. Sources say one was shot through the arm, and the other was shot in the back and is considered a critical patient. Sources say the subject involved in the shootout is dead. — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) November 9, 2020

A suspect was also shot and killed in the confrontation, police sources said.

The shooting happened 18900 block of 141st Ave Northeast at the Beaumont Apartments.

