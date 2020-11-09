https://mynorthwest.com/2300792/two-king-county-deputies-shot-in-woodinville/
Shoreline and Redmond Medics have transported two officers to area hospitals. One is in critical condition. (Photo courtesy of Woodinville Fire/Twitter)
Two King County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting at a Woodinville apartment complex Monday afternoon that left the suspect dead and two deputies injured.
KIRO 7 TV reports that one of the deputies is in critical condition after reportedly being shot in the back. The deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He is now awake and speaking.
The other deputy was shot through the arm and taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center.
A suspect was also shot and killed in the confrontation, police sources said.
One of the deputies is in critical condition after reportedly being shot in the back.
The shooting happened 18900 block of 141st Ave Northeast at the Beaumont Apartments.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.