1. Keep a Blessing Journal

In your journal write down 3 blessings every day. My husband, Steve, and I do this every night at dinner. We look back on our day and each of us lists 3 blessings of that day. It might be a wonderful phone conversation with one of the kids, or a snuggle with one of our grandkids. It might be an encouraging email or text message from a friend.

No matter how great or small, the intentional practice of looking for the blessing in each and every day will keep your heart buoyant through grief and loss.

2. Take a Thankful Nature Walk

Our souls need beauty. It’s part of how God designed us. When you’re grieving, get outside and take a walk. Notice the beauty around you; the blue sky, the colorful leaves, the snowcapped mountains, the wonder of crashing waves, the ripples in a babbling brook, or even the different shades of color in the rocks on the ground.

As you walk and notice, thank the Lord for each beautiful observation. God loves His creation and it pleases His heart when we give Him thanks.

I heard about a woman who was a prisoner in the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland during World War II. It was notoriously one of the worst of the worst.

Years after her execution, the woman’s journal was discovered. In one entry, she described working outside and thanking God for the beauty of the blue sky and the tiny flowers in the nearby field. She wrote in her journal that she felt thankful for these small gifts from God…and that her captors couldn’t take those gifts from her.

The woman’s thankful heart is profound to me. Most of us will never experience the horror of a concentration camp. But we can practice observing and giving thanks for the beauty around us.

Photo Credit: ©Unsplash/freshh-connection

