https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/09/ags-shot-chaser-thread-of-leftist-medias-blatant-covid-hypocrisy-after-biden-projected-win-shows-their-covid-coverage-has-been-just-a-joke/

Hey folks, good news! Apparently, COVID doesn’t infect people if they are celebrating a possible Biden win, sort of like how thousands of people weren’t infected while rioting … sorry … peaceful protesting over the summer. Man oh man, it’s impressive how this particular virus only attacks people of a certain political persuasion when out and about.

Only when people are in church, at school, at work, or a Trump rally does the virus somehow magically spread.

At least according to our pals in the media.

AG was good enough to put together a thread showing their blatant hypocrisy:

But ORANGE MAN BAD so this is ok.

Something something.

People had to leave loved ones to die alone.

But it’s ok for a bunch of Biden supporters to party in the streets because ‘they need this.’ We suppose Chris Hayes doesn’t think people need to be with their loved ones when they pass away, or attend funerals or weddings.

What a nob.

At this point, all we can do is shake our heads.

COVID? What COVID?

***

Related:

‘I’ve always loved Biden’ … ‘numbers make no sense’: Blue-check data scientist’s thread highlighting ‘glitches’ a must-read

Just OUCH! Drew Holden uses Megyn Kelly to make Chris Hayes look like the ridiculous tool he is in short but brutal thread

OMG, they’re gonna CRY! Megyn Kelly DROPS Obama bros Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor in heated back and forth over Biden’s ‘unity’ tweet

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...