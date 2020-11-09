https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/alyssa-milanos-argument-for-why-trump-is-now-legally-required-to-begin-the-transition-process-has-some-holes-in-it/

Everybody knows that the media has called the election for Joe Biden, but that has not yet been formalized, and it won’t be for over a month. On top of that, there are legal challenges going on which even most in the media admit are within the Trump administration’s rights to pursue.

However, Dem cheerleader and actress Alyssa Milano says Trump is currently operating outside the law as it pertains to the transition process:

The Trump admin is legally required to begin the transition process now that @JoeBiden is the winner. @GSAEmily and other federal officials need to begin the legally mandated transition process now! It’s irresponsible to stall as the pandemic rages on! #VotersDecided — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2020

We’ve heard from plenty of constitutional scholars on this issue, but now it’s officially settled.

An expert in constitutional and electoral law speaks! 🤣 https://t.co/nNy4oFE1be — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 10, 2020

Finally!

How does she think this worked before CNN was a thing? https://t.co/vxdJNVMebz — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) November 10, 2020

And where’s that “pandemic” exception to the process in the Constitution?

Here is another blue-check Hollywierdo that doesn’t know about recounts or the Dec. 24 Electoral deadline. https://t.co/pWpFjMYJRD — (James P.S.) Steve “Bark at the moon, putz” Martin (@submx8ch) November 9, 2020

When did it start when Gore contested the election for 37 days? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 10, 2020

The electoral college hasn’t met yet toots https://t.co/THWDNXKajz — Apex Florida Elf Unleashed™ of Chaos Undivided (@TheRogue_Elf) November 9, 2020

Electors decide the winner not the media dumbass… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 9, 2020

I’m all Biden but that simply is not true. They are still counting votes and states haven’t certified thes votes and the electoral college is on December 14. Then the house will count said votes in January then it will be official — Bill Boatman (@tnmets1) November 9, 2020

You obviously don’t understand the process. — wylie rudhman (@WRudhman) November 9, 2020

People need to know the meaning of PROJECTED and that there’s a difference between that and CONFIRMED. LMFAOOO. — JB (@IOnHealthJoe) November 9, 2020

