The “glitches” keep adding up — and for some strange reason THEY ALWAYS benefit Democrarats.

That’s weird?

It looks like there was at least one “glitch” in the Pennsylvania counting.

A reader from Gateway Pundit sent us this screenshots from November 5th as Republicans were locked out of the ballot counting center in Philadelphia and Joe Biden was gained over ONE MILLION votes on President Trump in two days.

According to our reader:

My friend was looking at PA election results on the Associated Press and as you can see from the screenshots and time stamps Trump loses votes between each picture while Biden gains votes. Also you can see how the reporting percentage dropped from 89% to 87%

This is what they found out.

If you examine the screengrabs closely, at 7:31 Trump has 3,177,086 votes.

Then by 8:38 Trump has 3,144,471 votes.

Trump lost 32,615 votes in an hour while Joe Biden continued to increase his votes.

Also you can see how the reporting percentage dropped from 89% to 87%.

How does this happen?

