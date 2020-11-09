https://www.oann.com/apple-says-pegatron-put-on-probation-after-violating-supplier-code-of-conduct/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=apple-says-pegatron-put-on-probation-after-violating-supplier-code-of-conduct

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

November 9, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Apple <AAPL.O> has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron <4938.TW> on probation after finding that the company violated Apple’s supplier code of conduct, the iPhone manufacturer said on Monday.

“Several weeks ago, we discovered Pegatron – one of Apple’s suppliers in China – violated Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct in its administration of a student work study program,” it said in a statement.

“Apple has placed Pegatron on probation and Pegatron will not receive any new business from Apple until they complete all of the corrective actions required.”

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Writing by Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)

