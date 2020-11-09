https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-senate-president-calls-independent-evaluation-votes/

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has released a statement calling for an “independent expert evaluation” of the voting systems in the state.

Fann sent the letter to Secretary Of State Katie Hobbs.

From the letter:

Dear Secretary Hobbs: This election cycle has been one of the most contentious in the history of Arizona and the Nation. Election campaigns at all levels have engendered tremendous conflict and controversy. Under the circumstances, it is not surprising that serious allegations of fraud and corruption in the election process have been raised by various parties. It appears that these allegations will linger indefinitely and may cause substantial damage to the credibility of our democratic processes if something isn’t done to alleviate claims that the election was conducted unfairly, if not fraudulently. To properly analyze the many claims that have been made, I believe it is imperative that you, as the chief election officer of the State, make available all data and the logic and accuracy tests to independent expert evaluation. Assuming the allegations of fraud are without merit, an independent analysis would help to restore credibility and hopefully end the current controversy over fairness in the election process in Arizona. To be clear, I am not claiming that fraud was involved in Arizona’s election, but many others are making that claim. I believe it is imperative that we do everything we can to satisfy Arizonans that their votes were lawfully counted and the election was completely legitimate.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, sent this letter to the Secretary of State today calling for some kind of unspecified outside analysis of the election results But Fann also said: “I am not claiming that fraud was involved in Arizona’s election” pic.twitter.com/CFvmA0GKT3 — Andrew Oxford (@andrewboxford) November 9, 2020

As of this writing, the latest batch of ballots to be counted swung bigly for President Trump, as he continues to close the gap.

