https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-state-rep-calls-maricopa-gop-chairman-step-upon-news-failed-show-certify-dominion-voting-machines/

Republican Arizona State Rep. Kelly Townsend is calling on Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky to step down, along with her first Vice Chair, for failing to show up to certify the Dominion Voting Machines.

There has been major controversy over their machines due to the company’s ties to Democrats and the Clinton Foundation.

“I just found our that Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky failed to show up to certify the Dominion / Machines. For this reason, I call for her resignation, along with her 1st Vice Chair,” Rep. Townsend tweeted.

I just found our that Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky failed to show up to certify the Dominion / Machines. For this reason, I call for her resignation, along with her 1st Vice Chair. — Rep. Kelly Townsend (@KellyTownsend11) November 10, 2020

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sends Cease and Desist Order to Journalist Demanding He Erase His #DetroitLeaks Video Showing Voter Fraud Training — OR FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION

HOLY S**T!!! The AZ GOP let us all down. WTF!?! https://t.co/Ctic5I2P3B — Chief America 1st Trumpster (Maricopa Vote Vet) (@ChiefTrumpster) November 10, 2020

OH LOOK! Those “glitchy” Dominion Voting machines we used in the 2020 election are linked to the Clinton Global Initiative. Can’t wait for “fact checkers” to say this is somehow misleading… here’s the link: https://t.co/ZS7fS1Gv0h pic.twitter.com/Zy4jRUk2Px — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 7, 2020

The machines were used in 33 states, including Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Mark Malloch Brown, Chairman of the Board of Smartmantics, which makes the machines, also serves on George Soros’ Open Societies Foundation Board.

In Georgia, voting was halted for two hours after the company sent an “update” to their machines. Marcia Ridley, elections supervisor at Spalding County Board of Elections, told Politico that the company “uploaded something last night, which is not normal, and it caused a glitch.”

“That is something that they don’t ever do. I’ve never seen them update anything the day before the election,” Ridley said. Ridley said she did not know what the upload contained.

Dominion voting machines were used in most swing states. How many of those machines had a last minute “software update” that suddenly turned Trump votes into Biden votes? It happened in Michigan & in Georgia. It’s time to audit all these machines.

https://t.co/9DF5pKKj6Q — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

