FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia October 13, 2020. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

November 9, 2020

YEREVAN (Reuters) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday.

He added that he would address the nation “in upcoming days”.

(Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

