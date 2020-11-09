https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/associated-press-agrees-democrats-gop-observers-not-allowed-inside-convention-center-watch-vote-counters/

Following the landslide turnout for President Donald Trump Democrats knew they would have to get to work to flip the election for their candidate Joe Biden.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by 700,000 votes on Election day!

So Democrat officials in Philly, Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta went to work.

For the rest of last week Democrat operatives refused to allow GOP election observers into the Philly convention center to watch them manufacture a win for Joe Biden.

TRENDING: HUGE BREAKING NEWS IN GEORGIA – 132,000 Ballots in Fulton County, Georgia Have Been Identified Which Are Likely Ineligible

The Democrat operatives added over ONE MILLION votes to Biden’s totals in order to squeak a win over Donald Trump.

NO REPUBLICAN OBSERVERS were allowed into the building to witness the fraud first hand.

The liberal media wants you to believe this is perfectly acceptable.

The formerly neutral Associated Press on Sunday declared that it was false to claim that “Democrats were trying to steal the presidential election.”

The AP obviously believes that having no GOP witnesses inside a convention center while Democrat operative tally one million votes is completely acceptable.

Pravda has NOTHING on today’s corporate media.

A texting company run by one of President Donald Trump’s top campaign officials sent out thousands of targeted, anonymous text messages urging supporters to rally where votes were being counted in Philadelphia on Thursday, falsely claiming Democrats were trying to steal the presidential election.

