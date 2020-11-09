https://thehill.com/homenews/525221-barr-clears-justice-department-to-probe-substantial-allegations-of-voter-fraud

Attorney General William BarrBill BarrEmails show Park Police reliance on pepper balls, outside police forces during Lafayette protests Nevada Republican Party sends criminal referral to DOJ alleging thousands of cases of voter fraud DOJ tells prosecutors armed federal agents are allowed in ballot counting centers: report MORE has authorized the Department of Justice to investigate what he says are “substantial allegations” of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Barr wrote that investigations “may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.”

The development was first reported by The Associated Press on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE was projected by every major news outlet as the winner of the presidential election on Saturday, but President Trump Donald John Trump Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE has indicated he will not concede, alleging without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several key battleground states that Biden won, asking local judges to either invalidate or stop counting mail-in ballots, a record number of which were cast this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Republicans have backed Trump’s claims of voter fraud or his right to challenge the count, while others have moved on to congratulating Biden on winning the White House.

“Obviously no states have yet certified their election results. We have at least one or two states that are already on track for a recount and I believe the president may have legal challenges underway in at least five states,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSunday shows – Biden win reverberates Buttigieg: McConnell will have to decide if he’ll stand in the way of health care, tax plans This election wasn’t a zero-sum game, and it’s going to be messy MORE (R-Ky.) said during a floor speech Monday.

Barr, who has been repeatedly criticized for politicizing the Justice Department under Trump, reportedly met with McConnell on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Trump campaign officials have indicated they are willing to appeal state court decisions that do not go in their favor all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The campaign accuses local election officials of not allowing their representatives to watch vote counts and claiming illegal votes were cast in states including Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

“You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press conference on Monday. “What we are asking for right now is patience as we explore these equal protection claims among others.”

Biden has already begun the process of transitioning to the presidency, declaring on Monday that “this election is over.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

