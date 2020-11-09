https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/barr-authorizes-probe-substantial-allegations-voting-irregularities/

(FOX NEWS) — Attorney General William Barr on Monday gave federal prosecutors the green light to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified next month, even though little evidence of fraud has been put forth.

In a memo obtained by Fox News, Barr advised that allegations concerning voter fraud “should be handled with great care” and that “specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries.”

Barr’s actions give prosecutors the ability to circumvent longstanding DOJ policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election is formally certified.

