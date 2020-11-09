https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/martin-bashir-princess-diana-bbc-earl-spencer/2020/11/09/id/996161

The BBC is investigating how journalist Martin Bashir obtained his career-defining interview with Princess Diana in 1995 following allegations made by her brother, Earl Spencer, that he deceived her with lurid falsehoods to gain access.

“The BBC is taking this very seriously and we want to get to the truth. We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation,” said Tim Davie, the corporation’s director general.

Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, has for weeks claimed Bashir deceived him in order to gain access to the royal as her marriage to Prince Charles collapsed.

Spencer told the Daily Mail ­that Bashir made lurid claims about Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and senior royal courtiers to land the interview, including that her bodyguard was plotting against her and close friends were betraying her, and that her private correspondence was being opened, her car tracked, and phone tapped.

Bashir also reportedly said Prince Edward had AIDS and that the queen was sick with heart problems.

Davie has already apologized to Spencer for Bashir mocking up fake bank statements, but said it is not possible to question the 57-year-old journalist about the interview because he is “seriously unwell” due to COVID-19 complications.

Diana found happiness with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed after she and Charles divorced in 1996. The two were an item when Diana died the following year from injuries sustained from a car crash in Paris. She was 36.

