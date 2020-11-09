https://caldronpool.com/watch-biden-supporter-begs-mob-not-to-destroy-his-home-told-asking-for-peaceful-protest-is-white-supremacy/

Truly, the Left eat their own – and sometimes, they hardly even need a reason for doing so.

A Joe Biden supporter has been captured on video pleading with protesters not to destroy his home because he has a Biden 2020 sign in his front garden.

The video shows the man standing on his front porch as he calls out to the mob gathering on his street: “There’s my Biden sign,” he said. “Don’t destroy anything. Be peaceful. Be peaceful.”

A female protester with a megaphone can be heard responding to the man, saying: “No one cares about your white a** opinion!

“Who do you think you are telling black people how to protest? You f***ing white a** privileged old man,” she said.

“You ask for a peaceful protest. It’s white supremacy! Asking for people to be peaceful is white supremacy!”

Surprise! Here’s a small taste of Joe Biden’s America, where not even his supporters are safe. What did you think you were voting for?

WATCH:

“tHeReS mY BiDeN siGn. dOnT DeStRoY aNyTHiNg” pic.twitter.com/6U0SQ23fP0 — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) November 8, 2020

