https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2020/11/09/belmont-journal-lockdown-socialism-n1133950

Nov 9 2020 14:00@

Pfizer says the vaccine may be here. “‘Great day for humanity’: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective.” What happens to the mask task force?

Nov 9 2020 14:00@

The controllers are back. Anne Applebaum: “Globalization will stop the virus”.

Biden’s Pick for Coronavirus Task Force: ‘Living Too Long Is Also a Loss’.

Under Lockdown Socialism:

–you can stay in your residence, but paying rent or paying your mortgage is optional. –you can obtain groceries and shop on line, but having a job is optional. –other people work at farms, factories, and distribution services to make sure that you have food on the table, but you can sit at home waiting for a vaccine.

The sustainability of lockdown socialism depends on how long until a vaccine arrives or human immunity rises.

Books: The Complete One Pot: 400 Meals for Your Skillet, Sheet Pan, Instant Pot®, Dutch Oven, and More (The Complete ATK Cookbook Series)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

