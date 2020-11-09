http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OfhArADXLvU/

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Monday.

The news was confirmed by Carson’s chief of staff, Coalter Baker in a statement to ABC News.

“He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” Baker said.

Carson received the positive coronavirus test on Monday morning at Walter Reed Hospital after experiencing symptoms.

Carson was spotted at the election night party at the White House last Tuesday, together with other cabinet officials.

The White House said that people at the event were tested for coronavirus before attending.

Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was also at the White House with members of the president’s family also tested positive for the virus, according to reports on Friday.

