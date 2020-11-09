https://www.oann.com/biden-camp-calls-for-gsa-to-recognize-victory-so-u-s-presidential-transition-can-begin/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-camp-calls-for-gsa-to-recognize-victory-so-u-s-presidential-transition-can-begin

November 10, 2020

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) – An official in U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said on Monday said the General Services Administration (GSA) must recognize Biden’s election victory over incumbent Donald Trump so that a transition of power can begin.

The federal agency normally recognizes a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won an election, an official told reporters on a call, adding that the transition team may take legal action.

