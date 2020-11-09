https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525083-biden-campaign-pushes-gsa-chief-to-approve-transition

President-elect Joe BidenJoe Biden Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE‘s campaign is urging the head of the General Services Administration (GSA) to approve the beginning stages of an official transfer of power as President Trump Donald John Trump Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE refuses to acknowledge the outcome of the presidential election.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a political appointee named to the post by Trump, has not yet begun the process, and a spokeswoman told Reuters she is waiting to determine that “a winner is clear.”

Major media outlets projected Biden as the president-elect Saturday. While different outlets use different methods for projections, most involve a determination that a candidate has an insurmountable lead.

The GSA signing off on the transition would give Biden’s team access to millions in federal funding for salaries and travel, according to Reuters. The transition team already has access to Commerce Department office space as provided by the Presidential Transitions Act.

Sen. Gerry Connolly Gerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyCivil Rights group, watchdog formally request Twitter suspend Trump’s account over disinformation Democrats debate fate of Trump probes if Biden wins IRS closes in on final phase of challenging tax season MORE (D-Va.), the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Operations, told the news outlet that a speedy transition process is especially important due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Administrator plays a critical role in the peaceful transfer of power and ensuring vital government services are not disrupted. This is all the more important amid a deadly pandemic,” Connolly said.

Biden’s team has announced its intention to hit the ground running on the coronavirus pandemic in particular. The president-elect announced the members of his post-election task force on Monday.

The Trump administration has pushed for recounts in key states, some of which will likely be triggered automatically by the narrow margins, but experts say they are unlikely to alter the results. Biden is tens of thousands of votes ahead in Pennsylvania, the state where his win prompted the projections of his electoral victory.

Despite presenting no evidence to back their claims, members of the president’s legal team have also announced they will mount legal challenges based on allegations of widespread voter fraud, but those too are seen as long shots.

