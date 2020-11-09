https://dailypoliticalnewswire.com/biden-coronavirus-adviser-distribute-vaccine-globally-america-last/

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a member of Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisory team, published an essay in September that declared the coronavirus vaccine should be distributed to the rest of the world first, and given to America last.

The paper in Science called “An ethical framework for global vaccine allocation,” stated that there should be “fair international distribution of vaccine,” instead of “vaccine nationalism.”

“Reasonable national partiality does not permit retaining more vaccine than the amount needed to keep the rate of transmission (Rt) below 1, when that vaccine could instead mitigate substantial COVID-19–related harms in other countries that have been unable to keep Rt below 1 through ongoing public-health efforts,” Emanuel and his co-authors wrote.

Emanuel also wrote an entire essay in 2014 called, “Why I Hope to Die at 75,” which declares that living past 75 is just a waste.

“Since 1960, however, increases in longevity have been achieved mainly by extending the lives of people over 60. Rather than saving more young people, we are stretching out old age,” Emanuel wrote.

“It is true that compared with their counterparts 50 years ago, seniors today are less disabled and more mobile,” he continued. “But over recent decades, increases in longevity seem to have been accompanied by increases in disability—not decreases.”

“I am talking about how long I want to live and the kind and amount of health care I will consent to after 75,” Emanuel added. “Americans seem to be obsessed with exercising, doing mental puzzles, consuming various juice and protein concoctions, sticking to strict diets, and popping vitamins and supplements, all in a valiant effort to cheat death and prolong life as long as possible.”

Trending Political News

Report: Wisconsin Election Commission May Have Violated Law When Allowing Clerks to ‘Fix’ Ballots

A new report has surfaced that points out an executive branch agency called the Wisconsin Election Commission allowed clerks to “fix” ballots by filling in missing information.

Wisconsin Statute 6.87(6d) states unequivocally, “If a certificate is missing the address of a witness, the ballot may not be counted.”

Continue reading…

George W. Bush: President Trump Has the Right to ‘Request Recounts’ and ‘Pursue Legal Challenges’

Former President George W. Bush said that even though Joe Biden has won the presidential election, President Trump has every right to challenge the issues in the election process.

Bush issued his statement on Sunday, saying he had called Biden and congratulated the Democratic presidential candidate on his election victory. Notably, the election results have not yet been certified in a number of battleground states that are either too close to call or until legal issues being pursued by the Trump administration are resolved.

Continue reading…

BREAKDOWN: Here’s A List of How The Voter Fraud Has Taken Place So Far

We all know that there is massive fraud going on with this election. The Democrats are trying to steal this election and we’re not going to let them get away with it.

I’m aware that there are a lot of people who know that there’s fraud going on, but maybe aren’t exactly sure what’s going on. That’s why I’ve put together a short list of some of the fraud going on right now.

Continue reading…

WATCH: New Security Footage Shows Poll Workers Filling Out Multiple Ballots!

Each and every day, and even multiple times a day, we’re getting more insight into the largest fraud in history…the 2020 presidential election of the United States.

Now, we’ve got some new video footage from security surveillance which clearly shows multiple people filling out ballots and setting them to the side in Pennsylvania.

Continue reading…

Mathematical Proof That Voter Fraud is Happening in Key Swing States

This article is really going to be quite nerdy, but for the sake of simplicity, I’m going to try and keep everything as simple as possible.

In the world of mathematics, there exists a concept is what is known as “Benford’s Law”. This law demonstrates that groups of numbers that appear naturally have a unique distribution if you look at the leading digit of the numbers in the sets of data.

Continue reading…

RUMOR: DHS Placed A Watermark on Ballots as Part of Election Fraud Sting!

So one of the big theories going around right now is that this election fraud was anticipated and planned for.

While the Democrats are playing tic tac toe with this election, President Trump and his administration have been playing 3d chess.

Continue reading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

