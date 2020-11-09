https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-trumps-refusal-concede-its-embarrassment?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden on Tuesday claimed that Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election roughly a week after the polls closed is “an embarrassment.”

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

“We have already started the transition, we are well under way,” he noted.

The presumptive president-elect, whose victory was predicted by multiple major media outlets last week, has been solidifying his transition team and speaking to world leaders over the last several days since his electoral win was called by news networks on Saturday.

The Trump campaign has lodged several legal complaints in battleground states challenging their voting policies and practices during the 2020 election.

