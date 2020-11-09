https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-press-release-misspells-kamala-harris-name/

The Biden transition staff sent out a press release Monday evening that misspelled the name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Harris’ first name was spelled “Kaumala” in the statement that announced a Biden speech on the Affordable Care Act for Tuesday.

Screen images were posted by reporters:

Harris’ first name has been a source of controversy for those who mispronounce it, with accusations of racism leveled at misprouncers as Tucker Carlson recently pointed out.

I pity the Biden staffer who came up with “Kaumala”.

