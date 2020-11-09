https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-press-release-misspells-kamala-harris-name/

The Biden transition staff sent out a press release Monday evening that misspelled the name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Harris’ first name was spelled “Kaumala” in the statement that announced a Biden speech on the Affordable Care Act for Tuesday.

Screen images were posted by reporters:

Statement e-mailed to journalists misspells name of @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/4wSldsPCVz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 9, 2020

JUST IN: President-elect Joe Biden tomorrow afternoon is planning to deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act pic.twitter.com/QFMCiLQW64 — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 9, 2020

Harris’ first name has been a source of controversy for those who mispronounce it, with accusations of racism leveled at misprouncers as Tucker Carlson recently pointed out.

Trump on Kamala Harris: "You have to say her name right or she gets very upset, right? Even though she doesn't say it right." That was raised by Tucker Carlson after Harris campaigned in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/GyjRATfBO1 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 30, 2020

I pity the Biden staffer who came up with “Kaumala”.

