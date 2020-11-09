https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/bidens-lead-arizona-shrinks-latest-ballot-dump-maricopa-county-favors-president-trump/

Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona is shrinking.

Maricopa county posted 6,397 ballots to the presidential race.

Breakdown:

Biden: 3,056(47.7%)

Trump: 3,196(49.9%)

Biden now leads Trump 14,746 in Arizona.

Biden now leads Trump 14,746 in Arizona. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 10, 2020

There is roughly 76,000-78,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona.

President Trump is still in the game in Arizona because he is now within 1% of Joe Biden.

BREAKING Donald Trump is now within 1% of Biden in Arizona. Have you heard that from our sycophantic DNC media? Nope. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2020

Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden while voters were still standing in line on election night.

The call was outrageous and even Tucker Carlson questioned his own network.

“I’m not sure how that decision was made,” Tucker said last night.

Richard Baris of the People’s Pundit explained Fox News’ decision to call Arizona for Biden during his post election day analysis.

Baris said Fox News deliberately called Arizona early for Joe Biden to pause the ballot counting in the Midwest.

Suddenly the counting stopped in Maricopa County, Arizona and Wisconsin and Michigan (and Pennsylvania) completely froze.

All of a sudden there are two massive ballot dumps in Wisconsin and Michigan for Joe Biden — the ballot dumps of over 200,000 ballots went 100% to Joe Biden.

“When Fox called Arizona, its decision desk said Trump could not eliminate the 7 point lead Biden had. Biden’s lead is now down to .5 (one-half of a point) with 1000s more ballots to count.” – Sharyl Attkisson said.

When Fox called Arizona, its decision desk said Trump could not eliminate the 7 point lead Biden had.

Biden’s lead is now down to .5 (one-half of a point) with 1000s more ballots to count.

Fox may luck out and be right, but the race was, in fact, too close to call. https://t.co/sdKceJ28iV — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 10, 2020

