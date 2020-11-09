https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/bidens-plan-his-first-day-offices-includes-rejoining-paris-accord-who-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On a first day in the White House, Joe Biden would enact four executive orders that reverse or significantly change severa of President Trump’s signature policies – including those on immigration, the coronavirus and climate change.

According to the Biden campaign, the Democratic would immediately take action to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement that the U.S. entered into under the Obama administration and officially withdrew from last week.

Biden would also reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, rejoin the World Health Organization, and repeal a travel ban enforced by the Trump administration that applies to several middle-eastern and African Muslim majority nations, according to Fox News.

On Saturday, several major media outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, states continue to count votes, and the President Trump has refused to concede the election and his campaign files legal challenges to election results across the country.

Biden has also said he will repeal the president’s tax cuts and reverse the Mexico City Policy, which is a policy that prevents the U.S. government from providing funding to global NGO’s that provide abortion services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

