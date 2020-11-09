https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/09/blue-checked-actor-ushers-in-era-of-unity-by-telling-donald-trump-to-go-fck-your-entire-self-and-get-the-fck-out-of-our-house/

As TIME Magazine has informed us, it’s “time to heal.”

Evidently actor Wilson Cruz has chosen primal scream therapy as his preferred healing method.

Gay Star Trek actor Wilson Cruz to Trump: “Get the f*** out of our house” – More at: https://t.co/q1uzG183dC pic.twitter.com/jZDtv970AP — Queerty (@Queerty) November 9, 2020

Being gay shouldn’t define Cruz; being an ass should:

Donald Trump singlehandedly destroyed civility in America! And now he needs to GO F*CK HIS ENTIRE SELF and get the F*CK OUT OF OUR HOUSE.

Unity and Healing. https://t.co/8asxiBqL7E — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 9, 2020

So unifying. — Genevieve M (@gen_sa2) November 9, 2020

They say they want “unity” 🙄 https://t.co/d5bTCSUJ5l — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) November 9, 2020

They say that. They don’t mean it.

