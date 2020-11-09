https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-ag-barr-authorizes-federal-prosecutors-pursue-substantial-allegations-voting-irregularities-2020-election-certified/

Bill Barr

BREAKING TONIGHT:

US Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, per the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified. (Per AP) — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) November 9, 2020

President Trump’s campaign on Monday evening filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging “creation and implementation of illegal ‘two-tiered’ voting system for the election.”

“Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight,” Matt Morgan, Trump’s general counsel said.

The Trump campaign is seeking an emergency injunction to stop Pennsylvania officials from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Another major development tonight:

Real Clear Politics on Monday night pulled their call for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden came from a 700,000 vote deficit on Election night and with the help of OVER ONE MILLION NEW VOTES overtook President Donald Trump by Friday!

After illegally stuffing the ballot box with harvesting and midnight ballot dumps, Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by approximately 40,000 votes.

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

