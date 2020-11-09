https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-anti-trump-pro-mob-defense-secretary-mark-esper-fired-draintheswamp/
President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday morning.
Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will replace Esper.
JUST IN: President Donald Trump says he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and that Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary “effective immediately.” https://t.co/XuuXBq5h0Q
— CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2020
