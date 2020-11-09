https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-fox-news-cuts-away-kayleigh-mcenany-briefing-election-fraud-neil-cavuto-says-network-cant-verify-claims-will-not-air/

Fox News has cut away from a press conference held by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, claiming that the network cannot continue to air her “false claims” in “good conscience.”

The media is blatantly trying to rig the election by trying to hide information from voters.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

