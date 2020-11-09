https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-huge-another-system-glitch-captured-live-cnn-election-night-20000-votes-swapped-trump-biden-video/

HUGE BREAKING NEWS – System ‘glitches’ caught real time

We already know there were at least two system ‘glitches’ in Michigan during the 2020 election. First in Antrim County and then in Oakland County votes were switched between the Republican and Democrat candidates always in favor of the Democrats.

Over the weekend a video was being passed around the Internet and on social media from the 2018 gubernatorial election in Kentucky where votes are swapped between the candidates and captured live on CNN. By slowing down this video, Internet sleuths uncovered votes for the Republican candidate were switched to votes for the Democrat candidate. The number of votes seemed small but in this incident this vote swap was a quarter of the difference between the candidates’ final vote counts.

Now this morning a video has been uncovered from this year’s Presidential election in Pennsylvania where the same thing appears to have occured. Nearly 20,000 votes were subtracted from President Trump and added to Joe Biden, a 40,000 vote swing, live on CNN.

Dr. Dave Janda shared this video on Twitter:

This is a very serious matter that must be further investigated.

