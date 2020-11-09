https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-news-march-trump-washington-dc-saturday-november-14th-2020-freedom-plaza-noon-stopthesteal/

There is a MAJOR MARCH FOR TRUMP Planned on Saturday November 14 — at Noon Eastern in Freedom Plaza.

This is a major event that was announced this morning.

#StopTheSteal

Please RSVP at StopTheSteal.US

