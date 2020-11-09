https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-real-clear-politics-pulls-pennsylvania-call-biden-withdraws-electoral-votes/

Real Clear Politics on Monday pulled their call for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden came from a 700,000 vote deficit on Election night and with the help of OVER ONE MILLION NEW VOTES overtook President Donald Trump by Friday!

Of course, all of the vote counting in Philly took place behind closed doors.

NO REPUBLICANS POLL WATCHERS were allowed into the counting center!

The fake news media gleefully called the election for President Trump on Saturday.

TRENDING: BREAKING: FOX NEWS Cuts Away From Kayleigh McEnany Briefing on Election Fraud — Neil Cavuto Says Network ‘Can’t Verify Her Claims’ So They Will Not Air

Tonight RCP pulled their call for Pennsylvania that dropped Joe Biden under the 270 electoral vote threshhold.

Just in case you were wondering, RCP has thrown PA into the undecided column today so as of tonight Joe Biden has 259 EVs. Or as some would like to say, NOT President Elect. https://t.co/hwpnbmUUmb — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

