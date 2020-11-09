https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-trump-campaign-files-lawsuit-pennsylvania-alleging-creation-implementation-illegal-two-tiered-voting-system-election/

President Trump’s campaign on Monday evening filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging “creation and implementation of illegal ‘two-tiered’ voting system for the election.”

“Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight,” Matt Morgan, Trump’s general counsel said.

The Trump campaign is seeking an emergency injunction to stop Pennsylvania officials from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump’s general counsel explained Pennsylvania’s illegal two-tiered voting system during a press conference.

WATCH:

Trump Campaign General Counsel Matt Morgan: We believe that a meaningful review of ballots counted away from observers in #Pennsylvania could discern that there were illegally counted ballots pic.twitter.com/UARR0LTZTo — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 9, 2020

Matt Morgan said today’s lawsuit against Pennsylvania is just step one of a process.

Of course the Trump campaign’s goal is to take the case all the way up to the Supreme Court.

