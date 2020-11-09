https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/brian-stelter-sees-possible-resumption-of-normal-relations-between-president-and-press-corps-on-the-horizon-guess-what-that-means/
In just over two months a president will be sworn into office. The call has yet to be made formal but the media have declared Joe Biden as the President-Elect. With Biden/Harris (or perhaps the other way around) in the White House, the media will be looking forward to something:
Coming soon: A restoration of normal relations between the president and the press corps?https://t.co/XWPKjLlbsN
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 9, 2020
And everybody whose honest with themselves knows exactly what “normal relations” means to the media when it comes to covering a Democrat president vs. a Republican one:
You mean like a shark and it’s sycophants? We expect it.
— hypervista (@hypervista) November 9, 2020
Good grief. You guys are on his side. You protected and elected him. No need to pretend you are journalists now.
— Freedom’s Lighthouse (@FreedomsLH) November 9, 2020
He means boot licking. https://t.co/mdFDIkVM1f
— Caffeinated American (@LynnRichterBlog) November 9, 2020
My God, they don’t even try to hide it… https://t.co/tmLn1Ja7o2
— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 9, 2020
Brian is very much looking forward to a return to throne sniffing. https://t.co/WFOqodpbjn
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 9, 2020
The title of Stelter’s article is perfectly laughable:
LOL.
If the “press corps” didn’t play favorites this would be apparent to them as the problem it is.
— Grumpy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) November 9, 2020
Ah yes, the Dem/Media symbiotic relationship…Four years of naps and fluffing…
— TPS Report Creator (@ohiomanblotter) November 9, 2020
You mean besties? https://t.co/k7iPnTfkYF
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 9, 2020
The DC media obviously are looking forward to returning to this kind of press/president “normal relations”:
Ah, the good old days of “normal relations between the president and the press corps.”