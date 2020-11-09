https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/brian-stelter-sees-possible-resumption-of-normal-relations-between-president-and-press-corps-on-the-horizon-guess-what-that-means/

In just over two months a president will be sworn into office. The call has yet to be made formal but the media have declared Joe Biden as the President-Elect. With Biden/Harris (or perhaps the other way around) in the White House, the media will be looking forward to something:

And everybody whose honest with themselves knows exactly what “normal relations” means to the media when it comes to covering a Democrat president vs. a Republican one:

The title of Stelter’s article is perfectly laughable:

LOL.

The DC media obviously are looking forward to returning to this kind of press/president “normal relations”:



Ah, the good old days of “normal relations between the president and the press corps.”

