https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/brian-stelter-sees-possible-resumption-of-normal-relations-between-president-and-press-corps-on-the-horizon-guess-what-that-means/

In just over two months a president will be sworn into office. The call has yet to be made formal but the media have declared Joe Biden as the President-Elect. With Biden/Harris (or perhaps the other way around) in the White House, the media will be looking forward to something:

Coming soon: A restoration of normal relations between the president and the press corps?https://t.co/XWPKjLlbsN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 9, 2020

And everybody whose honest with themselves knows exactly what “normal relations” means to the media when it comes to covering a Democrat president vs. a Republican one:

You mean like a shark and it’s sycophants? We expect it. — hypervista (@hypervista) November 9, 2020

Good grief. You guys are on his side. You protected and elected him. No need to pretend you are journalists now. — Freedom’s Lighthouse (@FreedomsLH) November 9, 2020

He means boot licking. https://t.co/mdFDIkVM1f — Caffeinated American (@LynnRichterBlog) November 9, 2020

My God, they don’t even try to hide it… https://t.co/tmLn1Ja7o2 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 9, 2020

Brian is very much looking forward to a return to throne sniffing. https://t.co/WFOqodpbjn — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 9, 2020

The title of Stelter’s article is perfectly laughable:

LOL.

If the “press corps” didn’t play favorites this would be apparent to them as the problem it is. — Grumpy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) November 9, 2020

Ah yes, the Dem/Media symbiotic relationship…Four years of naps and fluffing… — TPS Report Creator (@ohiomanblotter) November 9, 2020

The DC media obviously are looking forward to returning to this kind of press/president “normal relations”:







Ah, the good old days of “normal relations between the president and the press corps.”

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

