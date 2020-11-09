https://www.theepochtimes.com/bush-trump-has-right-to-take-legal-action_3571599.html

Former Republican President George W. Bush said in a statement Sunday that President Trump has the “right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges” regarding the election.

He congratulated the president and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign. Saying “he earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans”–calling it “an extraordinary political achievement.”

Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared victory last Saturday. There are a number of unresolved legal battles to determine the final count in some states.

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaking to Fox Business over the weekend, also called on President Trump not to concede.

He urged him to “fight hard” in the current legal battles over allegations of voter fraud and software glitches that apparently switched thousands of Republican votes to Democrats in one swing state.

President Trump has not conceded defeat.

