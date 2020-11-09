https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/busted-fox-news-anchor-sandra-smith-caught-hot-mic-saying-quiet-part-loud-panelist-says-network-no-authority-call-election-video/

The hacks at Fox News believe they have the power to call elections.

They don’t.

Fox News last week called Arizona early for Joe Biden while voters were still standing in line.

The call was outrageous and even Tucker Carlson questioned his own network.

Richard Baris of the People’s Pundit explained Fox News’ decision to call Arizona for Biden during his post election day analysis.

Baris said Fox News deliberately called Arizona early for Joe Biden to pause the ballot counting in the Midwest.

Suddenly the counting stopped in Maricopa County, Arizona and Wisconsin and Michigan (and Pennsylvania) completely froze.

All of a sudden there are two massive ballot dumps in Wisconsin and Michigan for Joe Biden — the ballot dumps of over 200,000 ballots went 100% to Joe Biden.

This is blatant fraud.

Fox News giving Joe Biden a win in a swing state like Arizona made it more believable that he could also win Wisconsin and Michigan — Trump won all 3 states in 2016.

Fox News host Sandra Smith this weekend got caught on a hot mic saying the quiet part out loud after a panelist called out her network for having no authority to call presidential elections.

“Remember, just because CNN or even Fox News says who’s president doesn’t make them president,” panelist Cleta Mitchell said to Fox host Trace Gallagher. “So I think everybody wants to know this was done properly and legally and that we can trust the results. And I think we have to look at every one of these concerns.”

“Yeah,” Gallagher said, “I think that’s a very good point there.”

Sandra Smith gasped in disbelief.

“What?!” Smith replied, “What is happening? Trace, we’ve called it!”

WATCH:

BUSTED: Fox News Anchor, Sandra Smith Gets Busted On Hot Mic Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud…. Fox News is NOT Our Friend / Ally…. pic.twitter.com/MXyAyLqRkI — Rev. Scott Anthony ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ScottAnthonyUSA) November 9, 2020

