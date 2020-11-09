https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/09/buyers-remorse-already-that-was-quick-blue-check-doc-claims-she-wouldnt-have-voted-for-biden-if-she-knew-he-was-open-to-lockdowns/

Dr. Naomi Wolf didn’t know Biden is open to more lockdowns?

Gosh, it’s like Biden has spent the last six months in his basement or something while the media campaigned and covered for him.

Oh, wait.

Little early for buyer’s remorse, doncha think?

Maybe it was the doctor who spent months in her basement?

How could she not have known?

But you know, orange man bad.

HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like they really haven’t been paying attention at all.

Media did a good job burying the whole Biden supports lockdown thing. He should send them some cookies.

Well, for that and for calling the race for him already.

Seriously.

