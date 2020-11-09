https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/09/buyers-remorse-already-that-was-quick-blue-check-doc-claims-she-wouldnt-have-voted-for-biden-if-she-knew-he-was-open-to-lockdowns/

Dr. Naomi Wolf didn’t know Biden is open to more lockdowns?

Gosh, it’s like Biden has spent the last six months in his basement or something while the media campaigned and covered for him.

Oh, wait.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

Little early for buyer’s remorse, doncha think?

Is this a joke? He said it quite a few times. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) November 9, 2020

Maybe it was the doctor who spent months in her basement?

How could she not have known?

He ran on lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/GyQ7TcbIPK — Greg B (@ramsangels) November 9, 2020

And president Trump’s deregulation and operation warp speed may have allowed the creation of a vaccine to eliminate covid. Trump took GOV out of the equation and allowed science to solve the problem — Howie from Maui (@TheTurtleClub) November 9, 2020

But you know, orange man bad.

Did you sleep through the last 6 months? He said numerous times he was open to them. When we all pointed it out, y’all blew us off. — Whatever (@DRussell76) November 9, 2020

“I’m shocked shocked to learn I voted for a liberty-crushing fascist who stated his intentions all along in order to get rid of a buffoon” — Razor (@hale_razor) November 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like they really haven’t been paying attention at all.

Media did a good job burying the whole Biden supports lockdown thing. He should send them some cookies.

Well, for that and for calling the race for him already.

We told you. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 9, 2020

HE told her. — 🇺🇸Jackie🇺🇸 (@Jaxm53) November 9, 2020

Seriously.

***

