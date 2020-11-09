https://hannity.com/media-room/calling-it-quits-ocasio-cortez-says-i-dont-even-know-if-i-want-to-be-in-politics/

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surprised some Democrats during a recent interview with the New York Times published this week; saying she “doesn’t even know” if she “wants to be in politics” beyond her current term.

“Is there a universe in which they’re hostile enough that we’re talking about a Senate run in a couple years?” asked the New York Times.

“I genuinely don’t know. I don’t even know if I want to be in politics. You know, for real, in the first six months of my term, I didn’t even know if I was going to run for re-election this year,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“It’s the incoming. It’s the stress. It’s the violence. It’s the lack of support from your own party. It’s your own party thinking you’re the enemy. When your own colleagues talk anonymously in the press and then turn around and say you’re bad because you actually append your name to your opinion,” she added.

“But I’m serious when I tell people the odds of me running for higher office and the odds of me just going off trying to start a homestead somewhere — they’re probably the same,” said the Congresswoman.

Read the full interview at the New York Times.

